Victim in triple shooting in Baden neighborhood dies at hospital

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with third man shot in same incident.

ST. LOUIS — A man injured in a triple shooting early Monday in the Baden neighborhood later died at a hospital, St. Louis police said.

The unidentified victim was shot in the leg before 1 a.m. in the 8800 block of North Broadway.

Police said he was conscious and breathing when officers arrived but died at a hospital. The victim was a man in his 20s.

A 28-year-old man was grazed by a bullet but refused treatment at the scene. A 22-year-old man who police said was hurt in the same shooting arrived on his own at a hospital. Police had no information on the condition of that man.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting. They said they had no suspects.

The scene was north of Hickey Park in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police on Monday said the city has recorded at least 237 homicides this year, the highest since 1994 when there were 248. At this time last year, there were 176 homicides.