Victim in triple shooting in Baden neighborhood dies at hospital

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Monday with third man shot in same incident.
ST. LOUIS — A man injured in a triple shooting early Monday in the Baden neighborhood later died at a hospital, St. Louis police said.
The unidentified victim was shot in the leg before 1 a.m. in the 8800 block of North Broadway.
Police said he was conscious and breathing when officers arrived but died at a hospital. The victim was a man in his 20s.
A 28-year-old man was grazed by a bullet but refused treatment at the scene. A 22-year-old man who police said was hurt in the same shooting arrived on his own at a hospital. Police had no information on the condition of that man.
Police haven't said what led to the shooting. They said they had no suspects.
The scene was north of Hickey Park in north St. Louis.
St. Louis police on Monday said the city has recorded at least 237 homicides this year, the highest since 1994 when there were 248. At this time last year, there were 176 homicides.
The highest number of killings in a single year in St. Louis was 267 in 1993, when the city had some 387,000 residents. That means the homicide rate — homicides per 100,000 people — was 69 that year.
But the population of St. Louis has dwindled over the decades, settling now at just over 300,000. The number of killings this year means the city's homicide rate is projected to be 79, a startling number that appears to exceed the rate for any other large U.S. city.
The city's homicide commander, police Lt. Scott Aubuchon, called it "indescribable times" as the killings surged over the summer.
2020 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating
