Victim killed on Interstate 44, another wounded in possible shooting

Police responding to calls for shots fired and an accident said a female victim was killed while in a vehicle on Interstate 44 Sunday morning.

Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she was in stable condition, officers said.

A police report described their wounds as "puncture wounds."

Police said the incident was reported on westbound Interstate 44 just after the split with Interstate 55 about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.