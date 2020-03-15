Victim killed on Interstate 44, another wounded in possible shooting
Updated at 12:30 p.m. with more details and to update the description of the incident.

Police responding to calls for shots fired and an accident said a female victim was killed while in a vehicle on Interstate 44 Sunday morning.

Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she was in stable condition, officers said. 

A police report described their wounds as "puncture wounds."

Police said the incident was reported on westbound Interstate 44 just after the split with Interstate 55 about 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officers did not release more details Sunday morning.

