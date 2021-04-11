Victim not conscious or breathing in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A female who was shot several times in the 3600 block of Virginia Avenue on Sunday afternoon was listed by police as not conscious and not breathing.

Police responded to the shooting call at about 5 p.m. The victim was shot in the legs and the abdomen. An evidence technician unit has been sent to the scene to investigate.

Police were unable to provide an age for the victim on Sunday evening.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

