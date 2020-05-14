Victim of East St. Louis gas station shooting charged with federal gun crime

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man who was driving a car that was shot up Monday by two men wielding assault weapons is now facing a federal charge for the gun he was carrying.

Quintrell C. Coleman was charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on Wednesday with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Charging documents say Coleman parked a silver Infiniti at the gas pumps at the BP Gas Station at 1736 Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis and entered the store. About 2 p.m., two people began shooting at the car. One had an AK47-style firearm known as a Draco and the other an AR-15-type rifle, charging documents said. Both were masked. A passenger in Coleman's vehicle crawled across the front seats and got out of the driver's side of the vehicle and ran off during the shooting.

Coleman pulled a pistol from his jacket but didn't leave the store, the charges said. After the gunmen left, Coleman told a store employee to get a black bag from inside his car and hide it and his gun from police, the charges said.

Police found two pistols in the Infiniti and recovered the black bag, with about $7,000 inside, the charges said.