ST. LOUIS — On Wednesday police identified a man found shot to death inside a car in Dutchtown as Maurice Williams, 30, of the 6000 block of North Pointe Boulevard.
Just after midnight Monday, police responded to the 4600 block of Alaska Avenue for a "shots fired" call. They found Williams in the driver's seat of a car that had been hit by bullets. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.