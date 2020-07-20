Victim of shooting at North Hanley transit center was Ferguson man
Victim of shooting at North Hanley transit center was Ferguson man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The shooting victim found dead Sunday on the parking lot of the North Hanley Transit Center has been identified as a Ferguson man.

St. Louis County police on Monday identified the victim as 20-year-old Kyron Moore of the 500 block of Ballman Avenue in Ferguson.

Moore was discovered about 1 a.m. Sunday. St. Louis County police officers were in the area near North Hanley Road and Interstate 70 when they heard several gunshots near the station and found Moore dead.

Police said a group of people had been dropped off in the parking lot after a night out. They were confronted by another group who they had quarreled with earlier in the night. A fight erupted and someone shot Moore police said. The gunman left in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

