JEFFERSON COUNTY • A woman shot to death in front of her burning home Saturday and the neighbor who shot her and then shot himself have been identified by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The woman was identified as Kelly D. Eberhardt, 49, of Cedar Hill. The man suspected of shooting her has been identified as Jeffrey J. Bauer, 57, of Cedar Hill.
Bauer lived across from Eberhardt and her husband Billy Eberhardt, identified on a GoFundMe page for his family.
Bauer and the Eberhardts had an ongoing dispute regarding the Eberhardt property, sheriff's officials said. Bauer believed the road between their homes was supposed to be wider, and so sprayed weed killer on the Eberhardts' side of the road and intentionally put tire ruts there to widen the road.
Deputies were called to the property on May 28 and June 19, Jefferson County Sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said, when the Eberhardts complained of Bauer's actions. Deputies took reports, he said, but the matter was determined to be civil.
"It was an ugly neighbor dispute, but nothing criminal," Bissell said.
Things escalated Saturday morning at about 7 a.m. when deputies received a call about a car crash at the corner of Highway NN and Highway 30. Bauer reportedly rammed into a pickup truck.
"The (pickup truck) driver said that Bauer looked confused and angry and said 'I thought you were my neighbor,' and then drove off," Bissell said. "So it was a very intentional act."
At about 8:30 a.m. deputies were called to the area of Highway NN and Dutch Creek Road near Cedar Hill, where Kelly Eberhardt was found dead from several gunshot wounds in front of the Eberhardts' home which was engulfed in flames.
After a two hour search, Bauer was found in the woods about 100 yards from his home, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators waited several days to officially release the identities of the deceased because the trauma to both bodies made them hard to identify, Bissell said.