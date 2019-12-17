ST. LOUIS — Police released dashcam footage on Tuesday of the moments before officers shot and wounded a 27-year-old man last week.
Police believed the man matched the description of a suspect who tried to rob a White Castle restaurant on Vandeventer Avenue less than an hour earlier. Officials said when police confronted the man in an alley early Thursday near the 4300 block of Arc Avenue, he pointed a gun at an officer.
The video released Tuesday appears to show a man pointing a weapon at officers as they approach in a patrol car. The man walks away as he continues to point the weapon at them.
According to police, one of the officers stepped out of the patrol car and fired several shots at the suspect. The suspect was hit once in the right knee and was hospitalized in stable but critical condition. He did not fire his gun, a .22-caliber pistol.