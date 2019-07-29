WELLSTON • Children playing in a park here were sent running for cover Thursday when three armed men in the park opened fire on a passing truck.
"It's ludicrous to believe three armed men would open fire in a park ," said Maj. Ron Martin, assistant chief of police for the North County Police Cooperative. "They had no regard for human life."
No bystanders were struck by gunfire in the shooting just after 8 p.m. Thursday at Trojan Park at 6154 Etzel Avenue, near North Skinker Parkway.
But police believe one of at least two occupants of the truck was wounded, Martin said. The occupants and four gunmen seen shooting at the truck fled and have not been found.
The gunfire broke out at a corner of the three-year-old park, where dozens of families and children were playing, Martin said. Surveillance cameras caught the entire incident from three different angles.
The gunmen can be seen in surveillance footage sitting at a table in the park and moving toward the truck as it passes by, Martin said.
As the truck makes a left turn, the three men jump out one by one and fire several rounds at the back of the vehicle.
The truck then strikes a parked red car in the oncoming lane, forcing the vehicle to the opposite side of the street. The occupant of the red car then exits the vehicle and fires shots at the truck, but it was unclear Sunday if the man had any connection to the other three shooters, Martin said.
At least two people can be seen fleeing the truck on foot, Martin said. Police officers responding to the shooting found what they believe to be fresh blood in the truck's passenger seat.
But investigators have not located the shooting victim at any area hospital, Martin said. And after interviewing witnesses at the park and canvassing the area, investigators have also been unable to locate any of the four men who fired shots, he said.
It was unclear if the truck occupants returned fire at any point, Martin said. Investigators do not have a motive for the shooting but believe the shooters targeted the truck.
Stray bullets also struck nearby cars and buildings, Martin said.
The shooting is the first serious criminal incident at the park, which was opened in 2016, he said.
"It's been a great addition to the city of Wellston," Martin said. "These guys knew there were surveillance cameras there, they just didn't care."
Martin said he released the surveillance footage because investigators believe people know who the gunmen are and can help identify them.
"Someone knows who these guys are," he said.
Trojan Park is about half a mile away from a Wellston market where a teenager was one of two people shot Sunday in what was the second July shooting since to occur there Officer Michael Langsdorf was killed there June 23.