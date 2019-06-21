HAZELWOOD • A Hazelwood police officer rescued a 3-year-old girl from a house that was ablaze Friday morning and then, with the help of a neighbor, rescued the child's grandmother, police said. The officer's quick actions were captured on his body camera.
The officer was dispatched to the 100 block of Becker Drive at about 11:30 a.m. for a house fire. The main part of the home was "fully engulfed in flames," police said, and the officer could hear pleas for help coming from a basement window.
The officer kicked in the basement window and pulled out a 3-year-old girl and then, with assistance from a neighbor, pulled her grandmother through the window as well.
Firefighters with the Florissant Valley, Hazelwood, Ferguson and Berkeley departments responded and extinguished the fire.
Medical care was provided to the child and woman on the scene.