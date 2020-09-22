Video leads police to guns thrown in trash bin after St. Louis woman murdered

UPDATED at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday with additional details from court papers.

ST. LOUIS — Police used surveillance video to find guns tossed in a trash bin after the weekend killing of a St. Louis woman, court documents say.

Tracy Darriel Smith, 60, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He was being held without bail.

Smith is accused of fatally shooting 45-year-old Karolyn Williams on Sunday afternoon at an apartment in the 3000 block of North 25th Street. Smith lived in that apartment complex.

Williams lived in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue in St. Louis. She was taken to a hospital and died of her injuries early Monday, police said.

According to court documents, officers were told about a shooting about 3 p.m. Sunday and arrived at the apartment to find Smith discarding narcotics that turned out to be cocaine. Williams' son told officers that Smith was the man who shot his mother. Williams had called her son to say that Smith pulled a gun on her. While on the phone, the son heard Smith's voice and then a gunshot, police said.