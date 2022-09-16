Video of fatal St. Louis police shooting shows teen reached for black object he dropped

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy shot and killed by St. Louis police earlier this week reached for a black object before he was shot by officers, according to a portion of surveillance video played for media on Friday.

Officers said the black object was a gun, but the video was blurry. Police did not release a copy of the video and barred media from recording its contents. The video did not include sound.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office had said on Wednesday they would release a portion of the video "in the coming days." Jones was not at Friday's news conference.

Darryl Ross was shot and killed Sunday night outside a gas station in the 2800 block of Florissant Avenue, in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. The undercover officers were not wearing body cameras, but the shooting was captured by several surveillance cameras outside the gas station.

Darryl's family agreed with police that he had a gun and was running away before he was shot, but they disputed several other key points, including whether Darryl's gun was out and whether officers had identified themselves.

The 9-minute, 16-second video, played at police headquarters Friday afternoon by Lt. John Green, whose department investigates use-of-force incidents, begins with the teen's mother, Jukita Johnson, arriving at the gas station before 11 p.m. She was labeled in the video only as a "witness."

Darryl arrives at the gas station at 11:03 p.m., and he has several interactions, which police on Friday described as drug deals. Officers had not mentioned a drug deal in their initial incident reports, instead saying they went to the gas station because of several people with guns.

At about 11:30 p.m. traffic at the gas station increases, and officers paused the video several times Friday to show people with visible guns.

When Darryl goes into an alley on the side of the gas station, two undercover police cars pull up near him. One officer, wearing a vest marked with POLICE, gets out of the car and points a gun at the teen, who then runs away.

Darryl runs across the front of the store and trips. Officers on Friday again slowed the video down to show that something fell on the ground near Darryl when he tripped. He reaches for what had fallen, and both officers open fire.

Darryl's mother is near her son when he's killed, and is shown on video distraught after the shooting. Officers had said earlier this week they had no indication she was there when Darryl was shot.

Police on Monday released a photo of the gun they said Darryl had reached for.

City officials would not say why they wouldn't publicly release the footage, except that it was an active investigation. They said showing media was an effort to be transparent.

Earlier Friday, a group of clergy people, activists and U.S. Rep. Cori Bush were brought in to view the video clip, said the Rev. Darryl Gray, a local civil rights activist.

Gray commended Public Safety Director Dan Isom on his effort to be transparent and said he understood why police weren't taking any questions about the video while the investigation remains active.

"This is a first for the city of St. Louis. I do think this is a start towards developing trust and ensuring transparency," he said. "I must say I was disturbed by what I saw on the video. To see a person being killed, particularly a young person, was more than disturbing."

The Rev. Linden Bowie, president of the Missionary Baptist State Convention, also watched the video and agreed with Gray about the city's steps toward transparency.

"This was a historic precedent that was set today with clergy persons being invited in to take a look at the footage itself," Bowie told the Post-Dispatch. "It marks a new pathway forward for our community relationship with police officers."

Both Gray and Bowie said the video emphasized the need to reduce the number of guns and drugs in the community. They said they will meet with other clergy members next week to discuss how they can be a part of the solution, Gray said.

Bush did not immediately respond to a request for comment.