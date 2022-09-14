Video of teen's St. Louis police shooting death will be released 'in the coming days'

ST. LOUIS — A portion of video footage in Sunday's fatal St. Louis police shooting of a teenager will be released "in the coming days," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones' office said on Wednesday.

Darryl Ross, 16, was shot and killed Sunday night in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood. He was armed and running from police, officers and his family agree, but his family disputes other key elements of the police narrative, including whether Ross' gun was out and whether officers identified themselves.

“While we recognize this is an active investigation, in the interest of transparency to the community and clearing facts as represented on tape, the city intends to release specific footage ahead of the close of the investigation," said Jones' spokesman Nick Desideri.

Police were not wearing body cameras during the shooting, but there are at least six surveillance cameras on the outside of a Shell gas station near where Ross was shot. One of the police department’s mobile shot spotter units with surveillance cameras is also stationed across the street on St. Louis Avenue.

Police spokesman Sgt. Charles Wall told media earlier Wednesday that the department did not plan to release footage before it had been investigated by the Internal Affairs Division and reviewed by the Civilian Oversight Board.

He said the department will allow Darryl's family to view the footage, which he said is routine for the department, but if the mayor's office decides to release footage sooner, "that's their prerogative."

A Post-Dispatch Sunshine request for the video was denied Wednesday. Erika Zaza, an attorney for the police department, said the records could not be released because they are part of an active investigation.

Multiple activists and community leaders earlier this week urged police to prioritize transparency, especially since the officers were not wearing body cameras.

Maj. Janice Bockstruck said Wednesday the two officers were not wearing cameras because they are part of an undercover unit.

In Monday's incident report, police said two officers had approached the gas station because there were multiple people with guns in the parking lot. When they saw Darryl “quickly walking away,” they said they followed him into a side alley in their unmarked vehicle, got out and announced themselves while wearing vests with the word “POLICE” on them.

Bockstruck said for safety purposes undercover officers have to wear a bulletproof vest and something that clearly identifies them as the police when they exit their car and interact with anyone.

As police chased him, Darryl tripped on a curb near the side of the store, and police said in the incident report that he dropped a pistol and reached for it. That’s when the detectives said they both fired shots at the teenager.

Darryl’s mother, Jukita Johnson, said she witnessed the whole encounter; police said they have no information indicating that any of Darryl’s family members were present during the shooting.