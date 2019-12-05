Police used surveillance video, a witness and a receipt for a firearm to build a murder case this week against the man accused of gunning down a driver in north St. Louis County.
Kenneth Norman Lewis Jr., 21, was jailed Thursday in St. Louis County in lieu of $500,000 cash bail. Prosecutors charged Lewis on Wednesday with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing.
Lewis is accused of killing Lee Lam III on Tuesday afternoon in the 9600 block of Ventura Drive, off of Lucas and Hunt Road.
Lam was found dead in the driver's seat of a car that hit a fence and a parked car in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He had been shot.
According to court records, Lewis had been a passenger in the car with Lam. A witness was in the backseat. A security camera showed the witness get out of the car and walk away.
Lewis stayed in the car with the door open, police said. The car then sped off, and Lewis fell out of the car before the car crashed, police said. Lewis ran back to the car and got in.
Police said they found a shell casing from a .22-caliber gun in the car. They also found a .22 caliber magazine.
Officers found Lewis in a nearby apartment with a .22-caliber gun that was missing a magazine. Police said they found a receipt in the car that matched the firearm Lewis had.
Lewis lives in the 1500 block of Champlin Drive in St. Louis County. Lam, 22, lived in the 1000 block of Fontaine Place in St. Louis County.
Police did not give a possible motive for the shooting.
According to court records, Lewis pleaded guilty in March of second-degree assault in connection with a 2017 case in St. Louis County. He was sentenced to four years but given credit for time served behind bars. Prison records list him as being on parole.
2019 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.
|Type of killing
|Shooting
|Unspecified Homicide
|Police Shooting
|Justified Homicide
|Child Abuse
|Vehicular Homicide
|Suspicious Death
|Stabbing
|Arson
|Asphyxiation
|Beating