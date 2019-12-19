Video shows masked men with hammer, shotgun robbing Jefferson County store clerk

Deputies are searching for the masked men armed with a shotgun and a hammer who robbed a clerk at a Jefferson County convenience store near Fenton on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the holdup, about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Quik Stop, 1091 Gravois Road.

The robber with a hammer repeatedly struck a gambling device containing cash. Police said he did get some cash from the machine; they haven't said how much is missing.

The robber with the shotgun pointed it at the frightened clerk behind the counter and demanded she give him cash from the register. She screamed but quickly complied, stacking bills on the counter and putting coins in the pile, too. The robber scooped up the cash with his left hand while using his right to still train the weapon on the woman.

In video surveillance released by police, the gunman is heard yelling at the woman, while his accomplice is mostly off-screen but the banging can be heard from his hammer.

The men then ran out of the store and drove away, heading north on Highway 30 toward St. Louis County. Police didn't have a description of their car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jefferson County detective bureau at 636-797-5515.

