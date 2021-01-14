Video shows rescue of trucker from fiery crash in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Ben Craven videotaped from about 200 yards away Wednesday as two passing motorists raced to rescue a trucker from a fiery wreck on Highway 370 in St. Charles County.

Flames burned the highway around the truck, and the driver was pulled to safety before the cab of the truck was engulfed in flames.

The trucker, Curtis M. Vancleave, 46, of Indianapolis, was treated at Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Peters for minor injuries, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Vancleave's tractor-trailer had slammed into the median and overturned about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 370 near Elm Street.

Craven had just left a gas station nearby and saw "a massive mushroom cloud" in the sky, which he reasons must have been from the first fuel tank to burst on the truck. Craven grabbed the new phone he got for Christmas and began videotaping the scene in the distance from the parking lot of his business, Craven Performance.

"What was unfolding in front of me was knocking my socks off," he said. "The highway is on fire and all of the fuel that spilled rolled all of the way across eastbound lanes and into the grass. The fire is slowly creeping up the road."