Video shows trooper repeatedly ordering Metro East man to drop weapon before shooting him

A video released Thursday shows an Illinois trooper repeatedly ordering a man sought in the deaths of two women to drop his weapon just seconds before the trooper shoots him Saturday in central Illinois.

The man, 32-year-old Adam Cobb of Madison County, was suspected of killing his girlfriend and her sister near Collinsville earlier that day. He was fleeing from police on Illinois Route 127 about 90 miles north of the crime scene, police said.

Cobb was taken to a hospital and died Sunday.

While the Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to investigate the shooting, the agency released the video “in accordance with the ISP’s commitment to integrity and public transparency.”

Illinois police shooting Collinsville Warning: This video, age-restricted by YouTube, contains graphic content and language.

The video, just under 90 seconds long, shows a trooper in pursuit of a white pickup truck at 1:53 p.m. on Saturday. The Illinois State Police made it an age-restricted video because of graphic content and language.

In the video, the driver’s side passenger window shatters while the vehicle is still moving.

About 50 seconds into the video, the truck stops and the driver can be seen getting out of the truck with what appears to be a gun pointed toward the trooper's vehicle.

The trooper, who has been with the agency for 26 years, can be heard but not seen in the video. He repeatedly orders the man to drop the gun and can also be heard saying, "Don't do it."

As the trooper yells at him to drop the gun, Cobb, while lying on his stomach, continues to point the object in the trooper’s direction.

Within 30 seconds of the man exiting the truck he is shot and does not move again.

Authorities said the video was released after consulting with the Christian County state’s attorney and the families involved with the case.

Prior to this shooting, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Collinsville police responded to Cobb’s home, in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road near Collinsville, where they found two women dead: Jamie L. Joiner, 30, Cobb’s former girlfriend who also lived at the home; and her sister Jessica Joiner, 34, of California. A pet dog had also been shot dead.

Before her death, Jamie Joiner told Cobb she wanted to break up and move out, said Maj. Jeff Conner with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. Her sister was in town to help her leave, Conner said.

No additional information was released Thursday.

