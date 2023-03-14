GASCONADE COUNTY — A line of police cars, stretching for blocks and with their lights flashing, escorted the body of policeman Mason Griffith through the town of Rosebud, on the way to a funeral home on Monday.

"It was heart wrenching," said Rosebud resident Tonya Zelch, an old friend of Griffith's.

Griffith, 34, was a detective sergeant with the Hermann Police Department and also worked as police chief of Rosebud, a Gasconade County town of 400 people about 30 miles south of Hermann.

Griffith was gunned down while on duty in Hermann on Sunday night. Authorities say he was fatally shot inside a Casey's convenience store on Highway 19 while he tried to arrest a man on outstanding warrants.

On Monday, tactical officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Kenneth Lee Simpson after a lengthy standoff. Prosecutors filed murder charges Tuesday.

"Mason was wonderful," Zelch said. "He was always there, as a friend. He gave his personal cell phone (number) to everyone in town. It didn't matter what time you needed him, he would show up."

The visitation for Griffith is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Owensville High School, at 3336 Highway 19 in Owensville, Missouri. The funeral will follow. Burial is planned for Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud.

A vigil is also planned for 7 p.m. tonight in Rosebud, at what locals call "the Red Barn," which is in the 200 block of Highway 50 near the post office.

Griffith is survived by his wife, Jennifer; a 10-year-old son, Karson; and a 17-year-old stepson, Trevor.

Linda Crump of Sullivan, Missouri, a longtime friend of Mason’s mother and a former police dispatcher, said Griffith wanted to be a police officer since he was a boy. That passion was cemented once Griffith was invited to his first ride-a-long as a junior police officer. Griffith joined the Bourbon Police Explorers in 2001.

"He just fell madly in love with it," Crump said. "He went 100% full heart into this profession.”

His son Karson idolized his father, Crump said, and dresses as a policeman every Halloween.

In addition to his duties as police chief in Rosebud and detective sergeant in Hermann, Griffith also was a reserve deputy with the Gasconade County Sheriff's Department and a member of the Gerald-Rosebud Fire Department.

Many questions remain unanswered about the shooting at Casey's. The Highway Patrol refused to say if either officer returned fire. The patrol won't talk about the officers' bullet-resistant vests. The patrol hasn't said what weapon was used to kill Griffith.

When police escorted his body to the Gottenstroeter Funeral Home on a cold and cloudy Monday afternoon, word spread quickly. Some townspeople got in position to watch along parts of the route: in Union, Beaufort, Leslie, Gerald, Owensville.

Kayla Rowden of Sullivan, Mo., first met Mason when they were in kindergarten. They stayed friends ever since. They both attended Sullivan High School. Their graduating class of 2007 had 175 classmates in it and had raised $2,700 for the Griffith family by noon Tuesday.

"It hits home for all," Rowden said in a phone interview Tuesday. "You grow up knowing these people. We have a tight-knit class. One heart hurts, we all hurt."

Rowden and Griffith's wife, Jennifer, both work in the Mercy hospital system.

The BackStoppers will be providing financial aid to the Griffith family, as it does anytime a first responder is killed or suffers "catastrophic injury" in the line of duty. Also, the "503/5300 Mason Griffith Memorial Account" has been set up for the family at First State Community Bank.

The gunman, Simpson, is also accused of shooting a second officer at Casey's, Adam Sullentrup, who was critically hurt. The BackStoppers said it has given $10,000 to Sullentrup's family too to help with his recovery.

Sullentrup, 31, was a probationary officer in Hermann, riding along with Griffith as part of the department's field training for new officers. Sullentrup joined the Hermann force in December, after spending more than four years with the New Haven Police Department, the New Haven police chief said Tuesday.