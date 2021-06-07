Vigil planned for Metro East teen who drowned in Meramec River

SULLIVAN — Loved ones are planning a vigil in Collinsville this week for a 15-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend in the Meramec River.

Friends identified the boy as Horace Grigsby, who was swimming in the river in Sullivan on Saturday when he went under and never resurfaced, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The Collinsville teen was not wearing a life jacket or other safety device.

A Meal Train set up to collect donations for Grigsby's family said "he never met a stranger."

"His spirit made you love him, you just couldn't help yourself," it said. "Horace Grigsby's life was cut short, but his legacy will live on for so many of us."

A candlelight celebration of life is planned for 8:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Raider's Field, 9500 Collinsville Road.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months