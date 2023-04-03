FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 52-year-old man died Sunday after two cars collided on Highway 100 at St. Johns Road in Franklin County.

Jaron Nolen, of Villa Ridge, died a few hours after a Jeep Wrangler crashed into the eastbound Ford Windstar in which he was a passenger.

Police said the Jeep Wrangler was stopped on St. Johns Road, failed to yield to the van and then struck the Windstar.

The 26-year-old woman driving the minivan and a 32-year-old man who was also a passenger in the minivan were both injured and taken to a hospital.

The 42-year-old woman driving the Jeep was not injured, according to police reports.