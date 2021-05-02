Villa Ridge Man killed in hit-and-run while walking in Franklin County

VILLAGE RIDGE — A Villa Ridge man was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning while walking on Highway 100 in the Franklin County town where he lived, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Jason Gilley, 56, was walking in the right lane at the intersection with Cromwell Drive at 3:10 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the accident report.

Gilley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington, where he was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m.

Troopers found a passenger-side mirror at the crash site, and believe it is from a truck, but do not know the make, model or color, according to a tweet.

Anyone with information about the driver involved can contact the Missouri Highway Patrol at 636-300-2800.

