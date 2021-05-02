Villa Ridge Man killed in hit-and-run while walking in Franklin County

VILLAGE RIDGE — A Villa Ridge man was killed in a hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning while walking on Highway 100 in the Franklin County town where he lived, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Jason Gilley, 56, was walking in the right lane at the intersection with Cromwell Drive at 3:10 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, according to the accident report.
Gilley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington, where he was pronounced dead at 3:52 a.m.
Troopers found a passenger-side mirror at the crash site, and believe it is from a truck, but do not know the make, model or color, according to a tweet.
We are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian,WB MO 100, west of I-44. The crash occurred at approximately 3:10 this morning. This passenger side mirror was broken off and found at the crash scene. We believe it is off of a truck but unknown make, model or color. pic.twitter.com/Sk4xGkUFin— MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) May 2, 2021
Anyone with information about the driver involved can contact the Missouri Highway Patrol at 636-300-2800.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.