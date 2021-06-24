 Skip to main content
Villa Ridge teen killed when motorcycle crashes into fence

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy from Villa Ridge, Missouri, died Wednesday when his motorcycle crashed into a fence, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol would not release the boy's name because he is a juvenile.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. Wednesday at 823 American Inn Road, south of Villa Ridge in Franklin County. He was riding north on a 1998 Yamaha YZ 250 motorcycle when it went off the road and hit a fence.

The boy was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said, and died at the scene.

