ROXANA — Ashly Maynard and her 7-year-old son, Vince, were on their way home Tuesday night from an autism therapy session for Vince when Maynard's minivan ended up in a retention pond along a darkened road near Roxana.
Hours later, a dive team working in frigid waters helped pull the minivan to dry land, confirming their worst fears: That Maynard and Vince were inside, dead.
As police probe why the vehicle inexplicably left the road, plunging into 10 to 12 feet of water, relatives were mourning Ashly as a dedicated mother and Vince as a spirited young boy who had made great strides through therapy. He was a nonverbal autistic boy, his paternal grandmother said.
"I think Vince was our gift from God, to teach us to be more loving," Mary Maynard of East Alton said Thursday. "And Ashly modeled that so very well."
Mary Maynard said she wants to one day meet the motorist, Jacob Knuckles, who spotted the headlights in the water and called 911.
"We just are so blessed to know that that man stopped," she said. "We might not know where she is at this point. There's so much we don't know. To know where they were was so comforting."
Ashly Maynard, 34, and Vince were found dead early Wednesday inside their minivan that was submerged in a retention pond near Roxana, about 20 miles northeast of St. Louis. The vehicle apparently went into the pond Tuesday night near Wanda and Wagon Wheel roads, near Roxana. The witness saw the headlights in the water and called 911 at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday. Divers in wet suits spent hours to find the vehicle, then to pull it out at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said autopsies were being conducted at the morgue in Madison County on Thursday morning. The doctor will decide if there is enough evidence to determine the cause and manner of death, or if that decision must wait for toxicology results.
"This is a wide open investigation," Nonn said. "You follow the evidence where it takes you. Way too soon to say anything about this case, except that it remains under investigation."
Mary Maynard said, "We would like to know, of course, but it doesn't change the fact that they are not with his."
Vince was a first-grader at Leclaire Elementary School in the Edwardsville School District.
"I loved his energy," she said. "Vince's eyes just sparkled."
Ashly was his advocate, Mary Maynard said. "She was so passionate too. She did everything she could to help her son."
Vince was the first client of the Hope Center for Autism in Glen Carbon, she said. The family knew early on, when Vince was about 18 months old, that something was different. "It was very subtle," she said.
Vince had made big strides because of family and teachers and therapists, she added. He took part in ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) therapy, which develops receptive and expressive language. He was part of the Castle program in the Edwardsville School District for students with autism spectrum disorder. And he loved a special gymnastics program for students with special needs held at the YMCA in Edwardsville. He went every week.
His paternal grandfather, Rex, took on the moniker G-Rex for his grandchildren, as in Grandpa Rex, not T-Rex. Vince called him "G." When Vince was very young, his father, Will Maynard, got him to say "I love you, Daddy," and would give him rootbeer.
Ashly Maynard was so passionate about helping her son that she recently started working for We Rock the Spectrum, which is an activity center and gym in Edwardsville for children with autism.
Among the photos that Will Maynard chose to share is one of them beaming, with Ashly's arms around Vince. They are dressed in Halloween costumes. He was Spider man that year, a few years ago. Last year, he was an Oreo. This Halloween, Buzz Lightyear.
Mary Marynard's husband, Vince's paternal grandfather, works in administration at the sheriff's office. "We have the upmost confidence that they have done everything possible and will do everything possible to answer the questions," she said.
One theory police were looking is that the minivan swerved to avoid an animal in road. "Ashly loved animals," Mary Maynard said.
And the family also were avid fans of the Green Bay Packers. On the morning she and Vince died, their home was decorated with yellow-and-green Christmas lights in honor of the Packers. A Packers Christmas wreath hung on their front door.
Their dog, Lambeau, was named after the Packers' Lambeau Field and Curly Lambeau, who co-founded the team. And Vince was named after Vince Lombardi, Mary Maynard said.
Ashly's other child, Lucy, is 9 years old. Lucy was asleep when the search in the pond was taking place. But when she awoke, her family broke the sad news to her, Mary Maynard said.
"She has been showered with love from her classmates and neighbors," Mary Maynard said. "Her teacher and principal and social worker have been to the house."
Lucy loved her brother very much, her grandmother said, and had already selected a career path.
"She wanted to be a speech therapist," Mary Maynard said, "because of Vince."