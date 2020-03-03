Vinita Park man charged in shooting death of man at home

VINITA PARK — A Vinita Park man was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of another man a day earlier.

Tommy J. Shepard, 29, of the 8300 block of Midland Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful gun possession and resisting arrest.

Court records allege Shepard fatally shot Alonzo Rodgers, 31, with a revolver on Monday at Shepard's home.

Further details on the relationship between Shepard and Rodgers were not immediately available Tuesday. A motive in the shooting also was not clear.

Shepard fled his home in his car but was later taken into custody, charges said.

Shepard was ordered held without bail.

Shepard has 2009 convictions for robbery assault and armed criminal action, according to court records. He received a 12-year prison term in that case. It was not clear when he was paroled.