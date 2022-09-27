 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vinita Park man gets 9-year term for theft of nearly $600,000 from Home Depot

ST. LOUIS — A Vinita Park man found guilty in May of returning stolen goods to Home Depot more than 2,000 times in 28 states was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie White gave Xaiviair Brown, 46, the prison term. A jury in May found Brown guilty of four counts of wire fraud and one count of unauthorized use of an access device. An indictment filed last year alleged that in April 2017 through March 2021, Brown stole merchandise from various Home Depot stores and then returned that merchandise to stores in 28 states, costing the retailer more than $598,000.

Brown received gift cards with store credit for the value of the returned items, authorities said. He showed stores more than 1,700 different temporary driver's licenses as part of his scheme.

The judge ordered Brown to repay $598,036 to the retailer.

