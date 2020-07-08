Violence outbreak: 10 people shot overnight in St. Louis, three fatally

UPDATED at 11 a.m. with additional death

ST. LOUIS — Ten people were shot, three fatally, in a six-hour stretch overnight in St. Louis.

From about 8 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, police reported shootings at four scenes, from the north side to the south. At least two of the survivors were critically hurt.

Police don't have suspects in any of the crimes.

Here is a brief rundown of each shooting:

• At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, two men and a woman were shot while driving near Cass and North Spring avenues. Someone in a maroon SUV opened fire on their car. The injured men are 41 and 56 years old. The woman is 32 years old. Police initially reported that the shooting happened at a Family Dollar store nearby. One man was shot in his leg, the woman was shot in her finger and it wasn't clear where the third victim was hit. All of the victims were stable and taken to a hospital.