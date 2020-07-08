Violence outbreak: 10 people shot overnight in St. Louis, two fatally

ST. LOUIS — Ten people were shot, two fatally, in a 6½-hour stretch overnight in St. Louis.

From about 8 p.m. Tuesday until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police reported shootings at four scenes, from the north side to the south.

Police haven't said what led to any of the shootings or announced if officers made arrests. One attack was near a Family Dollar store at closing time, another was along Interstate 70. At least one of the survivors was critically hurt.

Here is a brief rundown of each shooting:

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, two men and a woman were shot at Cass and North Spring avenues, near a Family Dollar store. One man was shot in his leg, a woman was shot in her finger and it wasn't clear where the third victim was hit. All of the victims were conscious and breathing at the scene.

At about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, three people were shot in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. One man shot in his legs was critically injured. Two other victims showed up at a hospital on their own. One was stable, the other was in critical condition.