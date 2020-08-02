You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Violence shows no sign of slowing after third homicide reported in St. Louis this weekend
0 comments

Violence shows no sign of slowing after third homicide reported in St. Louis this weekend

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A third person was shot and killed this weekend and several others injured in shootings as a bloody year in the city continues with no signs the violence is slowing.

Police said they responded to the area around Cherokee Street and Louisana Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a dead man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Another man had reported to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his stomach, but conscious and breathing. Police indicated both men were shot in the area.

No other details were available Sunday morning. The scene is in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood, where violent crime through the first half of the year is on par with the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, three other people were injured in shootings late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to police.

One woman was shot in the arm around 11:15 p.m. near Page Boulevard and Hodiamont Avenue near the border of the city's Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.

One man was shot in the elbow around 11:23 p.m. on the 5700 block of Acme Avenue, on the city's border with Jennings. Another man was shot twice in the arm near the 1200 block of Washington Boulevard, near Vandeventer Avenue.

Those shootings followed two homicides Saturday, one at 2 a.m. on Idaho Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood and another around 7 p.m. in the Ville area

There have been at least 155 homicides in St. Louis so far this year, up more than 30% from the same time last year.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports