Violence shows no sign of slowing after third homicide reported in St. Louis this weekend

ST. LOUIS — A third person was shot and killed this weekend and several others injured in shootings as a bloody year in the city continues with no signs the violence is slowing.

Police said they responded to the area around Cherokee Street and Louisana Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. They found a dead man inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Another man had reported to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his stomach, but conscious and breathing. Police indicated both men were shot in the area.

No other details were available Sunday morning. The scene is in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood, where violent crime through the first half of the year is on par with the same period in 2019.

Meanwhile, three other people were injured in shootings late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to police.

One woman was shot in the arm around 11:15 p.m. near Page Boulevard and Hodiamont Avenue near the border of the city's Hamilton Heights and West End neighborhoods.

