Violent 24 hours in St. Louis as 4 killed in separate incidents

Updated Thursday night with victims' names and details on the cause of death.

ST. LOUIS — At least four people were dead in separate incidents in the city in less than 24 hours, including two people killed within minutes of each other Wednesday night.

A man was found shot to death in the street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Baden neighborhood, police said.

The man was found in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis. The victim was identified as Kenneth Cummings, 27, of Jennings.

Then, just after 7 p.m., a man was found dead with "puncture wounds" in the 2500 block of Hodiamont Avenue, police said.

That scene is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The man has been identified as Antwon Givands, 41, who lived in the same block; the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Early Wednesday morning, a man had been found shot to death in the 2700 block of Dalton Avenue, in the city's Southwest Garden neighborhood.

Police said that man was found about 6:40 a.m. in the basement of an apartment building, and was pronounced dead at the scene.