Violent 24 hours in St. Louis as 4 killed in separate shootings

ST. LOUIS — At least four people were killed in separate shootings in the city in less than 24 hours, including two people shot within minutes of each other Wednesday night.

A man was found shot to death in the street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Baden neighborhood, police said.

The man was found in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard in north St. Louis. No other details were available on the shooting or the man's condition.

Then, just after 7 p.m., a man was found fatally shot in the head in the 2500 block of Hodiamont Avenue, police said.

That scene is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The man has not been identified; the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Early Wednesday morning, a man had been found shot to death in the 2700 block of Dalton Avenue, in the city's Southwest Garden neighborhood.

Police said that man was found about 6:40 a.m. in the basement of an apartment building, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday night, just after 9 p.m. a man was found shot to death outdoors in the 5300 block of South Compton Avenue, in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Police said that victim was 25, but released no other details on the shooting or investigation.