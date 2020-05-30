Violent four hours with eight shootings across St. Louis and St. Louis County

St. Louis police responded to a fatal shooting early Friday evening in the Greater Ville neighborhood. That deadly shooting capped an especially violent spree in the St. Louis area, as police in the city and county responded to a total of eight shootings in less than four hours.

The final shooting in the flurry left one person dead, about 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue. The first, outside a Schnucks grocery store in Tower Grove East at about 12:45 p.m., left a man with an injured leg. While responding to that call, a police officer suffered a knee injury during a car crash.

Between those two, police responded to six more shooting calls: In north St. Louis County, a 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting about 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Trampe Drive, police said. A 17-year-old male also was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to the Hamilton Heights neighborhood for a call of a shooting in the 5900 block of Minerva Avenue. A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm.