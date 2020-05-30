Violent four hours with eight shootings across St. Louis and St. Louis County
Violent four hours with eight shootings across St. Louis and St. Louis County

Homicide detectives investigate fatal shooting in St. Louis

St. Louis police investigate a fatal shooting in the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue in St. Louis on Friday, May 29, 2020. A man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest. (David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)

St. Louis police responded to a fatal shooting early Friday evening in the Greater Ville neighborhood. That deadly shooting capped an especially violent spree in the St. Louis area, as police in the city and county responded to a total of eight shootings in less than four hours.

The final shooting in the flurry left one person dead, about 4:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Garfield Avenue. The first, outside a Schnucks grocery store in Tower Grove East at about 12:45 p.m., left a man with an injured leg. While responding to that call, a police officer suffered a knee injury during a car crash.

Between those two, police responded to six more shooting calls: In north St. Louis County, a 14-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting about 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Trampe Drive, police said. A 17-year-old male also was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to the Hamilton Heights neighborhood for a call of a shooting in the 5900 block of Minerva Avenue. A 17-year-old male was shot in the arm.

Less than 10 minutes later, at 2:35 p.m., police received a call for a shooting in the Kingsway West neighborhood. In the 2700 block of N. Kingshighway, police found a man semi-conscious with a gunshot wound in his leg. At 3:20 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Union Boulevard and Cote Brilliante Avenue, also in the Kingsway West neighborhood. No further information was available about that shooting.

At 3:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting near O’Fallon Park. There, in the 4500 block of Athlone Avenue, they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and torso.

And just after 3:50 p.m., again in the Kingsway West neighborhood, police responded to a shooting in the 5200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. No further information was available about that shooting.

