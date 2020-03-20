Violent night of shootings in St. Louis leaves one man dead, at least four people injured

Five people were shot, one fatally, in a violent 90-minute stretch in St. Louis from late Thursday into early Friday.

Detectives were investigating a double shooting in south St. Louis and a triple shooting in north St. Louis. Police haven't announced arrests in either attack.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in the double shooting, reported about 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Police found the victims outside a QuikTrip at 2851 Gravois Avenue, but authorities believe they actually had been shot in the 2800 block of Potomac Street then drove to the gas station to get help.

The man, possibly in his 40s, was shot in the chest several times and died at the scene. The woman, 31, was shot in the back of her right leg. She was conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital. Police did not release her condition.

Police haven't said what led to the shooting or released the name of the dead man.

In the second shooting, three men were shot in north St. Louis about 1:15 a.m. Friday. That shooting was at North Market Street and Prairie Avenue. No additional information was immediately available on the triple shooting.

