Virtual town hall on search for next St. Louis police chief set for 6 p.m. tonight

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is hosting a virtual town hall Tuesday evening to gather input for the city's search for its next police chief.
The session will begin at 6 p.m. and residents can participate on Zoom at this link.
As of last week, the city had received 25 applications for the position now held by Chief John Hayden, Jones' office said.
Hayden announced in September that he will retire in February after 35 years with the St. Louis Police Department.
Tuesday's session will be the second of two scheduled town halls on the chief search.
In the first, Jones shared results collected in a resident survey on priorities for the chief search.
Among top priorities listed were reducing 911 wait times, keeping parks and sidewalks clean, finding new uses for vacant lots and improving safety on public transit. The survey also drew some questions, including how the next chief will ensure accountability by officers.
The survey is still available online.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
