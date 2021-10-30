Volunteers needed to set up flags to honor fallen policeman

The Flagman's Mission Continues, an O'Fallon, Illinois-based organization that posts flags for the funerals of fallen servicemen, is looking for volunteers to help honor Pontoon Beach policeman Tyler Timmins.

Timmins, 36, was killed Wednesday as he approached what he believed was a stolen pickup truck. A 31-year-old Highland man has been charged in the shooting.

The organization will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drive, in Collinsville. Flags will be distributed and the volunteers will be told how to display them.

Volunteers to take down the flags are asked to meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Gateway Convention Center.

