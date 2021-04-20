Vote on combining two small St. Louis County police departments delayed

Glendale Police Chief Jeff Beaton emphasized to residents that the two communities have had combined Fire & EMS service for about 50 years, and they also combined court administration services in the past five years.

The chief argued both towns would benefit from having a larger, cohesive police force with officers under the same management and policies.

Beaton and members of the board also said the move would preempt Missouri legislative efforts to combine smaller police departments, like a measure that in the Missouri House this year that would have forced all St. Louis County communities with fewer than 5,000 residents to dissolve their departments and contract for police.

“A lot of municipalities in St. Louis County kind of get a bad rap,” Beaton said at the town hall. “We all kind of got our own fiefdoms, as they call it. I think this shows that we’re willing to work together in concert and we’ve already got a great working relationship.”