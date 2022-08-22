Warrenton man dead, another injured in west St. Louis County shooting

This story has been updated with additional information.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 29-year-old Warrenton man was killed in a double shooting Friday morning just outside of Creve Coeur in St. Louis County.

Officers were called to the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m. where they found Litony Price and another man had been shot, according to police.

They were both taken to the hospital, where Price died. The other man is expected to survive, police said.

Police said they were not looking for additional suspects, but did not more release information on the investigation.

Price lived in the 1100 block of Juniper Drive.