 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrenton man killed when he is ejected from car, struck by pickup
0 comments

Warrenton man killed when he is ejected from car, struck by pickup

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARREN COUNTY — A 19-year-old Warrenton man was killed Thursday night when he lost control of his car, was ejected through the back window and was struck by another vehicle.

Dakota A. Logan was pronounced dead at the scene on Missouri 47, south of Willow Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Logan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was northbound on Missouri 47 in a 2007 Mercury Montego at 9:17 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment and trees, the patrol report said. The car went back onto the road, overturned, and Logan was ejected through the back window, the patrol report said. 

His car then went off the right side of the road in front of a southbound 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup driven by Andrew D. Likes, 40, of Warrenton, and the pickup struck Logan. Likes was wearing a seatbelt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Broken water main floods garages in St. Louis

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports