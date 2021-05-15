Warrenton man killed when he is ejected from car, struck by pickup

WARREN COUNTY — A 19-year-old Warrenton man was killed Thursday night when he lost control of his car, was ejected through the back window and was struck by another vehicle.

Dakota A. Logan was pronounced dead at the scene on Missouri 47, south of Willow Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol reported.

Logan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was northbound on Missouri 47 in a 2007 Mercury Montego at 9:17 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment and trees, the patrol report said. The car went back onto the road, overturned, and Logan was ejected through the back window, the patrol report said.

His car then went off the right side of the road in front of a southbound 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup driven by Andrew D. Likes, 40, of Warrenton, and the pickup struck Logan. Likes was wearing a seatbelt.