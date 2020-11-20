Warrenton man pleads guilty to trying to kill federal officers during shootout

ST. LOUIS — A Warrenton man pleaded guilty Friday to trying to kill a federal officer, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

In hopes of receiving a 25-year prison sentence, Elijah Moore, 38, admitted he was guilty of two counts of attempting to kill a federal officer, one count of discharging a firearm and one count of carjacking. Prosecutors said they’ll recommend he gets 35 years.

Moore will be sentenced in February.

In July 2019, police were looking for Moore in connection with a Wentzville home invasion, and they said they found him in the passenger seat of a vehicle being driven by an unidentified woman. He was followed by a federal officer and St. Charles County police.

When Moore exited the vehicle in a gravel parking lot he started shooting at officers, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The driver shouted that there were children in the car, and Moore escaped into a wooded area.

Moore then stole another vehicle, crashed it, and shot at officers again. He was eventually shot in the leg and arrested.

