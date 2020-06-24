Warrenton motorist killed after hitting two trucks on I-70

WARREN COUNTY — A motorist from Warrenton, Missouri, was fatally injured Tuesday afternoon after crashing into two trucks on Interstate 70, including one that had stopped on the shoulder, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man who died as 86-year-old Raymond C. Moore.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday on westbound I-70, near Wright City, Missouri.

The patrol said Moore was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus at high speed when he tried to pass a vehicle on the right shoulder. He hit a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, police said.

Moore's car went back into the westbound lanes and hit the back of a 2016 Peterbilt 579 truck.

A fourth vehicle, a 2015 Honda Accord, was hit by debris.

The Warren County assistant coroner pronounced Moore dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the truck parked on the shoulder was a 44-year-old man from Grand Junction, Tennessee. The driver of the Peterbilt was a 46-year-old man from Arnold. And the driver of the car hit by debris was a 16-year-old girl from St. Charles. None of those drivers was hurt, the patrol's report said.