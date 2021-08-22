Warrenton woman dies following crash on I-55 in Macoupin County

MACOUPIN COUNTY — A woman was killed and a 3-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after a crash Friday near Mount Olive, police said.
Illinois State Patrol responded around 4:21 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 just north of milepost 46.
An investigation revealed 51-year-old John B. McCutcheon, of Warrenton, lost control of a 2003 Ford Explorer when a rear tire fell off.
The SUV traveled into the center median and flipped over, throwing one of the passengers, 28-year-old Katelynn K. Cook, of Warrenton, from the vehicle, officials said.
Cook was transported by ambulance to a hospital where she died. Another passenger, a 3-year-old boy from Warrenton, was airlifted to a hospital.
A 2-year-old girl from Warrenton and a 7-year-old girl from Wright City, who were both passengers in the SUV, were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. McCutcheon was also transported to the hospital.
McCutcheon was cited with operating a vehicle in an unsafe condition and operating an uninsured vehicle, police said.
The highway was closed for roughly four hours during the crash investigation.