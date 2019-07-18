A Warrenton woman charged with fatally stabbing her 85-year-old mother has been found unfit for trial and committed to a state mental hospital, court records say.
Marlene Wynn, 52, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing death of her mother, Mildred Brune, in Warren County. Brune was found on the floor of Wynn’s home in the 700 block of Cambridge Drive on Sept. 17 after a caller reported finding two people dead inside with a butcher knife nearby.
Associate Circuit Judge Richard Scheibe filed Wynn’s commitment order on July 11, according to court records.
Brune was dead when police arrived shortly after 11 a.m., police said. She had suffered severe head trauma, a slashed throat and other stab wounds, Wynn was found, too, injured but alive.
At a hospital, Wynn told staff she attacked her mother with a knife and a cane, court records said.
Wynn’s public defender could not be reached for comment.