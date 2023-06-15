WARSON WOODS — Warson Woods police chief Robert Stanczak has filed a lawsuit accusing city leaders of trying to push him out of the job because of his age.

Stanczak, 66, filed suit June 9 claiming that former mayor Larry Howe subjected him to "unwarranted and unfair" criticism, defamatory statements, attempts to demote or remove him as chief and an effort to close the police department altogether.

The suit alleges the discrimination was "so severe and pervasive that it created a work environment that was intimidating, hostile and offensive" for the chief in the mostly residential West County city of about 2,000.

Stanczak remains listed on a state roster of current Warson Woods police officers, but neither Stanczak nor Warson Woods officials could not be reached Thursday to confirm if he is still chief.

Howe in 2021 pitched a plan to dissolve the Warson Woods police department in favor of contracting police services with Glendale, a neighboring town of about 6,000. Under the proposal, Glendale would hire Warson Woods’ five existing rank-and-file officers, while Stanczak would have been reassigned to a new role in Warson Woods city government.

The plan was shelved in 2021 after pushback from a group of vocal residents.

Stanczak's suit also alleges that Howe retaliated against the chief for opposing and participating in an investigation into "unlawful harassment" of a former Warson Woods city clerk.

Attorneys Joan Swartz and Ryan Shaughnessy are representing Stanczak in the case filed in St. Louis County Circuit Court.