Washington Avenue shooting Downtown leaves 16-year-old critically injured

ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Saturday night in Downtown St. Louis.

Police were called to reports of the shooting in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers did not see a victim at the scene, but a 16-year-old who had been shot arrived at a hospital soon after.

The teen was in critical condition and unable to make a statement to police Saturday night.

Police did not release any other details on the shooting Sunday.

The shooting comes as St. Louis police have focused on curbing crime involving young people downtown this summer.

Steps have included banning electric scooters popular with teens in the area, a curfew for minors that begins at 11 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and increased law enforcement presence along Washington Avenue.