Washington County man charged with murder, arson in killing of woman and her grandson

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A Cadet man is facing several charges after a fire investigation turned into a homicide investigation in Washington County.
Andrew Lige Richards, 50, of Cadet, was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree arson, four counts of armed criminal action, possession of meth, and resisting a lawful stop.
Authorities on Dec. 7 found two people — 53-year-old Tammy Feverston and her 11-year-old grandson, Trevor Cook — dead inside a burned-down home in Cadet. Feverston and Cook had also been shot, authorities say, and Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen confirmed Sunday the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
According to the probable cause statement, Richards on Dec. 7 broke into the home, at 11928 Arnault Branch Road, and shot Cook twice and Feverston four times.
Richards then stole two cell phones and a handgun before burning the home and fleeing, according to the report.
On the scene, authorities found spent ammunition casings. The same ammunition, loaded in a pistol magazine, was found inside Richards’ home on Gold Finch Road in Cadet, police say.
The ammunition was the same caliber and brand as the ammunition used to kill the victims. The firearm, which matches the magazine recovered from Richards’ house, was found hidden at a friend's home.
One of the stolen phones was in Richards' pocket when he was arrested, and the other was at Richards' home. The victim's handgun was also in Richards' home.
Two days after the homicide, police tried to pull Richards over on Highway 21 in Washington County. He drove off at about 90 mph, police say, before crashing on John Smith Road. He ran from the scene but was eventually captured and arrested. Authorities found on him crystal methamphetamine.
On Thursday, Richards was also charged with first-degree harassment, resisting a lawful stop and tampering with physical evidence in a separate incident that happened Nov. 20.
Those charges allege he harassed a woman and followed her until she called 911 from a gas station. He ran from police that day too, authorities say. He got away, and the vehicle he was driving was found burned on Cyclone Road in Washington County.
Richards is being held in the Washington County Jail without bond.
