Washington County man charged with murder, arson in killing of woman and her grandson

The ammunition was the same caliber and brand as the ammunition used to kill the victims. The firearm, which matches the magazine recovered from Richards’ house, was found hidden at a friend's home.

One of the stolen phones was in Richards' pocket when he was arrested, and the other was at Richards' home. The victim's handgun was also in Richards' home.

Two days after the homicide, police tried to pull Richards over on Highway 21 in Washington County. He drove off at about 90 mph, police say, before crashing on John Smith Road. He ran from the scene but was eventually captured and arrested. Authorities found on him crystal methamphetamine.

On Thursday, Richards was also charged with first-degree harassment, resisting a lawful stop and tampering with physical evidence in a separate incident that happened Nov. 20.

Those charges allege he harassed a woman and followed her until she called 911 from a gas station. He ran from police that day too, authorities say. He got away, and the vehicle he was driving was found burned on Cyclone Road in Washington County.

Richards is being held in the Washington County Jail without bond.