Washington County man dies in ATV crash

  • 0

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 48-year-old Irondale man died in an all-terrain vehicle crash in rural Washington County shortly after midnight Saturday, police said. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol Robert E. Smith, a passenger on an ATV, died in the crash. The driver and another passenger survived but were taken to hospitals with injuries. 

A 45-year-old woman from Belleville was driving a 2021 Can-Am Defender Max north on Highway U about three miles south of Irondale. She failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle overturned and struck a fence. Washington County paramedics pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

No one was wearing a safety device, according to highway patrol. 

Kelsey Landis • 314-340-8304

@kelseylandis on Twitter

klandis@post-dispatch.com

