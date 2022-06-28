Washington County official charged with stealing, forgery, misconduct

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A county official here is facing multiple charges, including stealing, forgery and official misconduct, the Missouri Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

Washington County Collector Carla J. Zettler, 50, of Mineral Point was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by the Highway Patrol that was requested by the Washington County sheriff, authorities said.

Zettler has been charged with four counts of felony stealing, one count of felony forgery and one count of official misconduct.

As the county's collector of revenue, she is responsible for collecting current & delinquent property taxes for the county. The position also is responsible for accounting and distribution of collections to various entities including schools. The collector also accepts merchant license fees and auctioneer, railroad and utility taxes, according to the county's website.

An investigation by the Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is ongoing. No other details on the case were available.

Zettler's bail had been set at $10,000.