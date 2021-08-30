 Skip to main content
Washington Middle School student died of overdose; adults in custody
0 comments

Washington Middle School student died of overdose; adults in custody

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON, Mo. — A 13-year-old Washington Middle School student was identified Monday as the teen who died of a drug overdose over the weekend in Franklin County. 

Police said Zackary A. Foster spent the night at a 12-year-old friend's house Saturday night, and the two boys experimented with drugs found at the home.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police found Foster, unresponsive, in an upstairs bedroom in the 600 block of West Seventh Street. 

A 62-year-old man, 59-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses. 

Police took a 12-year-old who lived at the home and his 7-year-old sister into protective custody, police said. 

Foster was a seventh grade student at Washington Middle School at the time of his death. 

"Chief (Ed) Menefee and the entire Washington Police Department would like to send our condolences to the family of Zackary," police said in a statement. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County Council passes mask resolution

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News