Washington Park municipal building heavily damaged in fire

WASHINGTON PARK — A building that houses many of Washington Park's government services — including the fire department — was heavily damaged in a blaze Tuesday afternoon in this municipality located due east of East St. Louis.

The nearly 90-year-old building, in the 5600 block of Forest Boulevard, includes police and fire headquarters and the public works and streets departments. It is not the site of Washington Park's village hall, which is nearby in the 5200 block of Park Drive.

About 15 people reportedly were in the building at the time, but all escaped unharmed, Washington Park battalion Chief Ronnie Harris said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The fire was believed to have begun in a back portion of the building around 2:15 p.m.

"I ain't feeling too good," Public Works Superintendent James Montgomery said as he watched firefighters use water hoses to douse the charred wreckage of the building where he worked. "We'll see tomorrow what we've got to do."

Montgomery has worked for the city for decades, and said he never could have dreamed he'd see the offices go up in flames. He said workers were able to remove some city equipment before that part of the site burned.