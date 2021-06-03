Washington U. all clear after report of person with gun on campus

ST. LOUIS — Washington University is all clear after a report of a person with a gun on campus Thursday afternoon.
The university at about 3:15 p.m. sent a campus-wide alert that police were investigating a report of an armed person on the east end of the Danforth Campus at 6475 Forsyth Blvd. The university urged everyone on campus to shelter in place.
The university reported the scene was clear at about 4:30 p.m. The person in question was found and there is no ongoing threat, according to a social media post from the school.
ALL CLEAR. The person in question has been located and there is no active threat related to this incident. You may resume normal activity.— Washington University in St. Louis (@WUSTL) June 3, 2021
I am at Wash U after a report of a person with a gun on campus, there is a small gathering of police along Forsyth Boulevard, they look pretty relaxed. Will update when I hear/see more. @stltoday will have updates at some point too pic.twitter.com/nxtbqHEYSx— David Carson (@PDPJ) June 3, 2021
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.