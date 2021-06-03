 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Washington U. all clear after report of person with gun on campus
0 comments
breaking

Washington U. all clear after report of person with gun on campus

{{featured_button_text}}
Armed person reported on WashU campus

A cyclist passes a group of Clayton and Washington University police officers converging in front of Steinberg Hall on the WashU campus after a campus-wide alert was sent about a report of an armed person on the Danforth Campus on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Washington University is all clear after a report of a person with a gun on campus Thursday afternoon.

The university at about 3:15 p.m. sent a campus-wide alert that police were investigating a report of an armed person on the east end of the Danforth Campus at 6475 Forsyth Blvd. The university urged everyone on campus to shelter in place. 

The university reported the scene was clear at about 4:30 p.m. The person in question was found and there is no ongoing threat, according to a social media post from the school.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Scouts return for 2021 Good Turn at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports