Washington U. all clear after report of person with gun on campus

ST. LOUIS — Washington University is all clear after a report of a person with a gun on campus Thursday afternoon.

The university at about 3:15 p.m. sent a campus-wide alert that police were investigating a report of an armed person on the east end of the Danforth Campus at 6475 Forsyth Blvd. The university urged everyone on campus to shelter in place.

The university reported the scene was clear at about 4:30 p.m. The person in question was found and there is no ongoing threat, according to a social media post from the school.

