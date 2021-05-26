Watch now: A discussion about housing and gun violence in Missouri

As pandemic-related bans on evictions come a close, several experts will discuss the impact of evictions on gun violence.

In many Missouri communities, high rates of eviction, excessive rent burden and poor-quality housing are among the public health factors that drive gun violence.

Experts say evictions cause dislocations in the lives of individuals and in communities, and people without secure housing find themselves pushed into high-risk situations. Housing is one of several factors — along with income, access to food, living environments and education — that affect a person’s risk of becoming a victim or a participant in gun violence.

This discussion is part of the Missouri Gun Violence Project, a statewide journalism collaboration supported by the nonprofits Report for America and Missouri Foundation for Health. The Kansas City Star, Springfield News-Leader and the Post-Dispatch have partnered on the project.

